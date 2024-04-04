Dileep’s next launched

Dileep’s 150th film to be directed by debutant Binto Stephen got launched on Wednesday with a pooja ceremony. Tentatively titled D 150, the film is produced by Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames. Prominent film personalities like B Unnikrishnan, Sibi Malayil, Jibu Jacob, M Renjith and Siyad Kokker attended the launch event.

D 150 is scripted by Sharis Mohammed, who last wrote the Prithviraj-starrer Jana Gana Mana (2022). He is also penning Nivin Pauly’s upcoming film, Malayalee From India. Notably, Binto was the chief associate director in both the aforementioned films.

His directorial debut, billed as a family entertainer, also stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Bindu Panicker, Manju Pillai, and Johny Antony. Music director Sanal Dev, editor Sagar Dass and cinematographer Renadive form the core technical team. The makers are planning to shoot the film in and around Ernakulam, and release it during the Onam season.

Dileep’s next release will be Pavi Caretaker, slated to hit screens on April 26. The film is directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Vineeth Kumar.