It’s a wrap for Vipin Das’ 'Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil'

The final schedule of Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph in the lead roles, has been wrapped up.

Helmed by Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey director Vipin Das, the film is billed as a fun filled entertainer centred around the events that occur during a wedding. It is scripted by Kunjiramayanam-fame Deepu Pradeep. It also stars Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Jagadish, Rekha, Romancham-fame Siju Sunny, Irshad, Kunhikrishnan and Manoj KU.

The film’s technical team includes cinematographer Neeraj Revi, editor Johnkutty and music director Ankit Menon. Backed jointly by Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainment, Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil is eyeing for a May 2024 release.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj’s upcoming lineup includes Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Jayan Nambiar’s Vilayath Budha and a Khalid Rahman directorial. Additionally, he’s also occupied with directing Empuraan, the highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer.

On the other hand, Basil Joseph is currently awaiting the release of Varshangalkku Shesham, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The multi-starrer also has Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Nivin Pauly and Kalyani Priyadarshan in it.