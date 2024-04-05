Second look of Malayalam rom-com 'Oru Kattil Oru Muri' out

The second look poster of director Shanavas K Bavakutty’s upcoming film Oru Kattil Oru Muri is out. It stars Hakkim Shah, Poornima Indrajith and Thottappan-fame Priyamvada Krishnan in the lead.

Veteran Raghunath Paleri is returning to scriptwriting with this film. Renowned for his work in the 80s and early 90s, he has penned several noteworthy movies including My Dear Kuttichathan, Ponmuttayidunna Tharavu, Piravi, Meleparambil Aanveedu, Pingami, and Vanaprastham. His last screenplay was for the Jayaram and Urvashi-starrer Madhuchandralekha.

Oru Kattil Oru Muri is billed as an urban rom-com with some thrilling elements. It also stars Shruti Ramachandran, Vijayaraghavan, Shammy Thilakan, Janardhanan, Ganapathi, Jaffer Idukki, Azees Nedumangad, Manohari Joy and Unniraj. It has music by Ankit Menon and Varkey, edits by Manoj and cinematography by Eldhose George.

The film is backed by Saptha Tharang Creations Pvt Ltd in association with Vikramadithyan Films.