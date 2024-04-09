Anoop Menon and Dhyan Sreenivasan team up for 'Ideem Minnalum'

Anoop Menon and Dhyan Sreenivasan are teaming up for 'Ideem Minnalum', which will be directed by Manoj Palodan, who previously helmed the Asif Ali-starrer 'Ithu Thaanda Police' (2016). It is scripted by Krishna Poojappura, who earlier penned films like 'Ivar Vivahitharayal'...? (2009), 'Happy Husbands' (2010), 'Four Friends' (2010), 'Janapriyan' (2011) and 'Husbands In Goa' (2012).

'Ideem Minnalum' also stars Azees Nedumangad, Siddique, Suresh Krishna, Major Ravi, Senthil Krishna, Sajin Cherukayil, Sheelu Abraham, Aparnathi and N P Nisha in prominent roles. The film is produced by Abraham Mathew under the banner of Abaam Movies. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Mahadevan Thampi, editor Zian Sreekanth and music director Prakash Ulliyeri.

Meanwhile, Dhyan is awaiting the release of 'Varshangalkku Shesham', directed by his brother Vineeth Sreenivasan, and the Nivin Pauly-starrer 'Malayalee From India', directed by Dijo Jose Antony. The actor has a slew of projects lined up, some of which include Jespal Shanmughan’s 'Swargathile Katturumbu', Vinay Jose’s 'Cop Uncle', Mahesh P Srinivasan’s 'Kudumbasreeyum Kunjadum' and Dhananjay Shankar’s 'Ba Ba Ba'.

Anoop Menon’s upcoming slate includes Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Nadikar', Ratish Sekhar’s 'Checkmate' and the sequel to his 2011-released film 'Beautiful'.