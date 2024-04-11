Shane Nigam’s next movie announced

KOCHI: Actor Shane Nigam has signed a new film titled Haal, which will be directed by Prasanth Vijayakumar. It is scripted by Nishad Koya, who earlier penned films like Ordinary (2012), Polytechnic (2014), Madhura Naranga (2015), Thoppil Joppan (2016) and Shikkari Shambhu (2018). Billed as a musical love story, Haal will commence shooting in Kozhikode by the first week of May. The film is planned to be shot in locations like Mysore and Jordan as well. It is planned to be released simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages along with Malayalam. Produced by JVJ Productions, Haal’s technical crew includes cinematographer Karthik Muthukumar, editor Sreejith Saran and music director Nandu.

Shane is also debuting in Tamil with Madraskaaran, alongside Kalaiyarasan.