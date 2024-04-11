Tovino Thomas to produce Basil Joseph’s next

KOCHI : Actor Tovino Thomas is set to produce Marana Mass, which has Basil Joseph as the lead actor. Debutant Sivaprasad is directing the film.

Marana Mass is jointly scripted by director Sivaprasad and Romancham-fame actor Siju Sunny, who is also acting in a key role in the film. It also stars Rajesh Madhavan and Suresh Krishna in prominent roles.

Produced by Tovino Thomas Productions in association with World Wide Films, Marana Mass has music by Jay Unnithan, cinematography by Neeraj Revi and editing by RDX-fame Chaman Chacko.

Meanwhile, Basil will be next seen in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Varshangalkku Shesham followed by Vipin Das’ Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. His upcoming slate also includes Jeethu Joseph’s Nunakuzhi, Sreeraj Sreenivasan’s Praavinkoodu Shappu and production designer Jothish Shankar’s directorial debut.