Asif Ali & Suraj headline 'Adios Amigo'

KOCHI : We had earlier reported that Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu teaming up for a new film. On Wednesday, the occasion of Eid, the makers announced its title as 'Adios Amigo'. Along with that, the first look poster of the film featuring the two lead actors was also shared. It is directed by debutant Nahas Nazar and scripted by 'Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha'-fame 'Thankam'.

It also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Ganapathi, Althaf Salim, Jinu Joseph, Salim Hassan, 'Bheeshma Parvam'-fame Anagha, Muthumani and Riaa Saira in prominent roles. Produced by Ashiq Usman, 'Adios Amigo’s technical crew includes cinematographer Jimshi Khalid, editor Nishadh Yusuf and music director Gopi Sunder. The film’s shoot recently got wrapped up.

Meanwhile, Asif is awaiting the release of Jis Joy’s 'Thalavan', alongside Biju Menon. His upcoming lineup also includes Rohit V S’ 'Tiki Taka', Sethu Nath Padmakumar’s 'Abhyanthara Kuttavali' and Arfaz Ayub’s 'Level Cross'.

On the other hand, Suraj is awaiting the release of Vishnu Narayan’s 'Nadanna Sambhavam'. He also has 'Thekku Vadakku', also starring Vinayakan. Additionally, he’s making his Tamil debut with Chithha director SU Arun Kumar’s next film headlined by Vikram.