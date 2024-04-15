Mammootty starrer 'Turbo' gets release date

On the occasion of Vishu falling on Sunday, the makers of Mammootty's upcoming film Turbo unveiled a new poster and announced that the film will release worldwide on June 13. The poster features the lead actor sitting atop a jeep, against the backdrop of a carnival.

Produced by Mammootty's home banner, Mammootty Kampany, Turbo is directed by Vyaskh. The film marks the reunion of Mammootty and Vysakh after Pokkiri Raja and its sequel Madhura Raja. It also sees the actor reuniting with the film's writer Midhun Manuel Thomas following Abraham Ozler, headlined by Jayaram.

Turbo's technical team includes cinematographer Vishnu Sarma, editor Shameer Muhammed and music director Christo Xavier. It will be distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's production house, Wayfarer Films.

The film also stars Pachuvinte Albhuthavilakkum-fame Anjana Jayaprakash, Kannada actor Raj B Shetty, and Telugu actor Sunil, among others.

