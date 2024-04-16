Mohanlal pens a heartfelt note on his son's 'Varshangalkku Shesham'

Mohanlal watched his son Pranav's latest release, Varshangalkku Shesham and took to social media on Tuesday to share his thoughts. In a brief note, the veteran star wrote about how the film made him recall his early days in cinema.

The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial is about two friends and their cinema journey, starting from the 70s to 2023. Vineeth had earlier said that the film is inspired by various real stories of his father, actor Sreenivasan, and his friends, including Mohanlal.