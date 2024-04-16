Mohanlal pens a heartfelt note on his son's 'Varshangalkku Shesham'

Mohanlal watched his son Pranav's latest release, Varshangalkku Shesham and took to social media on Tuesday to share his thoughts. In a brief note, the veteran star wrote about how the film made him recall his early days in cinema.
The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial is about two friends and their cinema journey, starting from the 70s to 2023. Vineeth had earlier said that the film is inspired by various real stories of his father, actor Sreenivasan, and his friends, including Mohanlal.
In his note, Mohanlal appreciated how the film doesn't just limit itself to capturing the hardships of the bygone era, but also preserves a "philosophical smile" drawn from such experiences. He ended the note by thanking all the team members associated with the film.
Varshangalkku Shesham stars Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav in the lead roles. Nivin Pauly plays an extended cameo, while the likes of Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese, Neeta Pillai and Kalyani Priyadarshan essay other important roles.
Hitting screens on April 11, the film opened to largely favourable response. Besides stiff competition from the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Aavesham, it is holding strong at the box office.
(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)