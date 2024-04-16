Nayanthara on board Nivin Pauly’s 'Dear Students'

Nayanthara has joined the cast of the upcoming Nivin Pauly-starrer 'Dear Students'. The film is written and directed by debutants Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy. It is produced by Nivin’s Pauly Jr Pictures and Karma Media Network LLP in association with Rowdy Pictures and Ultra.

'Dear Students' marks Nivin and Nayanthara’s second collaboration after they both starred together in Dhyan Sreenivasan’s directorial debut, 'Love Action Drama' (2019). Nayanthara was last seen in Malayalam in Alphonse Puthren’s 'Gold' (2022). Her upcoming slate includes S Sashikanth’s multilingual film, 'Test', and the Tamil film, 'Mannangatti Since 1960'.

Nivin, recently seen in 'Varshangalkku Shesham', next has Dijo Jose Antony’s 'Malayalee From India' lined up for release. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 1. He also has multiple projects in the pipeline, including an untitled film with debutant director Aaryan Ramani 'Girijavallabhavan' and a Disney+ Hotstar series, 'Pharma'. Finals-fame Arun PR is directing the show, which marks the actor’s OTT debut.

Additionally, Nivin is awaiting the release of his Tamil film 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai', directed by Ram. It also stars Anjali and Soori in the lead roles.