'Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil' teaser is out

The teaser of 'Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil', starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph in the lead roles, was released on Thursday. The film is helmed by 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey' director Vipin Das and scripted by 'Kunjiramayanam'-fame Deepu Pradeep. It also stars Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Jagadish, Rekha, 'Romancham'-fame Siju Sunny, Irshad, Kunhikrishnan and Manoj KU.

The teaser, featuring Prithviraj as Anand and Basil as Vinu, promises to be a fun filled entertainer centered around the events that occur around the wedding of the latter. The film’s technical team includes cinematographer Neeraj Revi, editor Johnkutty and music director Ankit Menon. Backed jointly by Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainment, 'Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil' is eyeing for a May 2024 release.

Prithviraj was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. His upcoming slate includes Jayan Nambiar’s 'Vilayath Budha' and a Khalid Rahman directorial. Additionally, he’s also occupied with directing 'Empuraan', the highly anticipated sequel to 'Lucifer'.

On the other hand, Basil Joseph was last seen in 'Varshangalkku Shesham', directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The multi-starrer features Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Nivin Pauly, and Kalyani Priyadarshan.