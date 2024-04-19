'Premalu' helped me get recognition from within the industry

Akhila Bhargavan is on cloud nine, post the theatrical success of 'Premalu'. The film, streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar, has earned her the spotlight, with a newfound appreciation from the general public and industry people alike.

“I’m so happy that people are loving 'Premalu' and finding a connection with Karthika, my character. The film also helped me get recognition from within the industry. Director Fazil sir called me to commend my performance. I also received messages from actors like Grace Antony, Vincy Aloshious, and Anna Ben,” she says.

Akhila’s journey from being a social media sensation to an actor in the Malayalam film industry is a testament to seizing opportunities. Hailing from Payyanur, a town in the northern part of Kerala, Akhila’s early aspirations were grounded in a conventional path, far from the glitz and glamour of showbiz, despite her focus on dancing from childhood till graduation. However, destiny had a different trajectory in mind, which drew her towards a recently acquired passion—acting.

Before entering into films, Akhila’s talents were showcased in the digital sphere. “Back in 2016 or 2017, before Instagram introduced reels, many people were engaging in similar content creation on platforms like Musical.ly and Dubsmash. It was during this time that I decided to become active on these apps. One of my reels, where I imitated Arya chechi from the TV show Badai Bunglow, went viral. That led to an invitation to appear as a guest on the show, which sparked my interest in acting,” recounts Akhila.

During her college years, Akhila attempted auditioning for a couple of films, but unfortunately, none of them panned out. She then focused on earning her postgraduate degree and securing a job and then got married. After tying the knot, Akhila and her husband started making reels together, finding joy in this shared activity. Unexpectedly, this pastime opened doors for Akhila, leading to an opportunity to act in a short film titled 'Anurag Engineering Works' (2022), which marked her debut as an actor.