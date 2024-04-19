Unni Lalu and Sidharth Bharathan’s next film titled 'Paranu Paranu Paranu Chellan'

'Rekha'-fame Unni Lalu and Sidharth Bharathan are teaming up for 'Paranu Paranu Paranu Chellan' (PPPC), which will be directed by Jishnu Harindra Varma, who previously helmed the Lukman Avaran-starrer 'No Man’s Land' (2021). It is scripted by Vishnu Raj, who earlier penned the film 'Ormayil Oru Shishiram' (2019).

'PPPC' also stars Vijayaraghavan, Sajin Cherukayil, Samriddhi Tara, Sreeja Das, Dasan Kongad, Ratheesh Kumar Rajan, Kalabhavan Joshy, Nandini Gopalakrishnan, Radha Gomaty, Arjun Rajlakshmi Unnikrishnan and Abhilash Krishnan Kutty in prominent roles.

Produced by J M Infotainment, it has cinematography by National Award winner Madhu Ambat, editing C R Sreejith, and music by Joy Jinith and Raamnath.

Unni was last seen in 'Rekha' (2023), while Sidharth played a prominent part in this year’s Mammootty-starrer 'Bramayugam'.