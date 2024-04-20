It’s a wrap for Arjun Ashokan & Aparna Das movie 'Anand Sreebala'

On Friday, the makers of Arjun Ashokan and Aparna Das movie Anand Sreebala announced that the shooting of the film has been wrapped up. Marked as veteran director Vinayan’s son Vishnu Vinay’s directorial debut, the upcoming film is written by Malikappuram-fame Abhilash Pillai.

Billed as a mystery thriller, it is produced by Priya Venu and Neeta Pinto, which sees the reunion of production companies Kavya Film Company and Aan Mega Media after their widely successful Unni Mukundan-starrer Malikappuram.

Anand Sreebala also stars Saiju Kurup, Siddique, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Sshivada, Asha Sarath, Indrans, Malavika Manoj, Manoj KU, Sangeetha, Krishna, Nandhu, Azees Nedumangad, Jayakrishnan, Nandan Unni and Thusara Pillai in prominent roles. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Chandrakanth Madhavan, editor Kiran Das and music composer Ranjin Raj.

Meanwhile, Arjun’s upcoming slate includes Jo and Jo-fame Arun D Jose’s Bromance and Archana 31 Not Out-fame Akhil Anilkumar’s next directorial.

Last seen in Secret Home, Aparna has debutant Febi George’s Written & Directed by God and veteran scenarist SN Swamy’s directorial debut Secret, alongside Dhyan Sreenivasan, lined up.