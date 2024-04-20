Shobana on board Mohanlal’s next movie 'L 360'

Along with sharing her “excitement” about working in a Malayalam film after many years, she also added about her hit pairing with Mohanlal, “I think it is our 56th film together.” Her first outing with the latter was in K S Sethumadhavan’s Avidathepole Ivideyum (1985).

Their previous collaborations also include many blockbusters like Manichithrathazhu (1993), Nadodikkattu (1987), Vellanakalude Nadu (1988) and Thenmavin Kombathu (1994). Shobana was last seen in Malayalam in Anoop Sathyan’s romantic comedy Varane Avashyamund (2020), alongside Suresh Gopi, Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

L 360 is produced by M Renjith under the banner of Rejaputhra Visual Media. Though the project was officially announced last month, details regarding the film’s genre and other team members are not yet known.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has slew of projects lined up. He recently finished the US schedule of Lucifer’s second part Empuraan, which is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Joshiy’s Rambaan, the multilingual period epic Vrushabha and Jeethu Joseph’s Ram are his other upcoming projects. Additionally, his directorial debut Barroz, where he also plays the titular lead, is gearing up for release later this year.