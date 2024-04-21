Malayalam blockbuster 'Manjummel Boys' to release on Disney+ Hotstar soon

Earlier today, Disney+ Hotstar announced that it would soon stream the Malayalam blockbuster Manjummel Boys. Writer-director Chidambaram's film is a based-on-real-life survival thriller about a group of friends from Manjummel, Kochi, who go to the Guna Cave in Kodaikkanal.

The film stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi, Deepak Parambol, Jean Paul Lal, Balu Varghese, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Shebin Benson, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, George Maryan, and Ramachandran Durairaj.

Manjummel Boys holds the record for being the highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide, according to the makers. Soubin Shahir and Shawn Antony produced the film under their banner Parava Films, alongside Babu Shahir.

It garnered critical and audience appreciation for Sushin Shyam's music, Shyju Khalid's cinematography, and Ajayan Chalissery's production design.

The film's references to Santhana Bharathi's Kamal Haasan starrer Gunaa also made a big impact on the audience, especially those in Tamil Nadu, where it still continues its theatrical run.

The makers claimed that it became the first film to gross over 200 crores at the worldwide box office.

Disney+ Hotstar is yet to announce a release date for the film, which came out on February 22 in theatres. The announcement of the OTT release of Manjummel Boys comes shortly after the streamer dropped the other recent Malayalam blockbuster Premalu.

