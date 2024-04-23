Mohanlal’s 'L 360' goes on floors

On Monday, actor Mohanlal’s 360th film, tentatively titled as 'L 360', commenced its shooting. The film features Shobana as the female lead, which marks the reunion of her hit pairing with Mohanlal after more than a decade. It is directed by Tharun Moorthy, who previously helmed 'Operation Java' and 'Saudi Vellakka'.

'L 360' is jointly scripted by K R Sunil and director Tharun. The film also stars Binu Pappu, Farhaan Faasil and 'Aanandam'-fame Thomas Mathew in prominent roles.

It is produced by M Renjith under the banner of Rejaputhra Visual Media. The production house is also backing an upcoming web series, Love Under Construction, to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Written and directed by 'Vaashi'-fame Vishnu G Raghav, the show features Neeraj Madhav, Aju Varghese and Gouri G Kishan in the lead.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s upcoming lineup includes 'Lucifer’s second part 'Empuraan', directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Joshiy’s 'Rambaan', the multilingual period epic 'Vrushabha' and Jeethu Joseph’s 'Ram'. Additionally, his directorial debut 'Barroz' is getting ready for release later this year.