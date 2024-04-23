Omar Lulu’s next with Dhyan and Rahman begins

Dhyan Sreenivasan and Rahman are teaming up for Omar Lulu’s upcoming directorial, which commenced filming on Sunday. The film stars Sheelu Abraham and Aradhya Ann as the female leads. It is scripted by Sarang Jayaprakash, who previously co-wrote Oru Adaar Love (2019) and Dhamaka (2020).

The untitled film also features Babu Antony, Bibin George, Anson Paul, Senthil Krishna, Tini Tom, Harishree Ashokan and Mallika Sukumaran in prominent roles. Billed as a comedy entertainer, it marks the 15th film to be backed by Abraham Mathew under the banner of Abaam Movies. The upcoming film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Alby, editor Dilip Dennis and music director William Francis.

Meanwhile, Dhyan is awaiting the release of the Malayalee From India, in which he stars alongside Nivin Pauly. The Dijo Jose Antony-directorial is slated to hit screens on May 1. Dhyan’s upcoming slate also includes Manoj Palodan’s Ideem Minnalum, Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham-fame Muhashin’s sophomore film, Jespal Shanmughan’s Swargathile Katturumbu, Vinay Jose’s Cop Uncle, Mahesh P Srinivasan’s Kudumbasreeyum Kunjadum and Dhananjay Shankar’s Ba Ba Ba.

Rahman, who recently debuted in Hindi with the Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapath, is also making his foray into the web series avenue soon. Titled 1000+ Babies, the Disney+ Hotstar show is directed by Najeem Koya. Veteran Bollywood actor Neena Gupta also stars in the show, which is being originally made in Malayalam.