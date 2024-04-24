It’s a wrap for Saiju Kurup’s production, 'Bharathanatyam'

The shoot for actor Saiju Kurup’s maiden production venture, Bharathanatyam, has been wrapped up. The film also features him in the lead along with veteran actor Saikumar. It is written and directed by debutant Krishnadas Murali.

Speaking to CE about the film, the director says, “The film is a light-hearted entertainer, set in a rural backdrop. It focusses on a Nair mansion and its family, who take great pride in their heritage and are excessively conscious of it.” Bharathanatyam also stars Kalaranjini, Sreeja Ravi and Thallumala-fame Swathi Das Prabhu in prominent roles. According to Krishnadas, Nandu Poduval is also playing a “major full-length role, unlike his usual outings.”

Produced by Thomas Thiruvalla Films in association with Saiju Kurup Entertainments, the film has Bablu Aju as the cinematographer, Samuel Aby as the music director and Shafeeque V B as the editor.

Saiju Kurup has a slew of projects lined up including Anand Sreebala, Abhilasham, Porattu Nadakam, and Written and Directed by God. Additionally, he is also making his digital debut with Sony LIV’s upcoming web series Jai Mahendran.