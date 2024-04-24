SJ Suryah set for Malayalam debut with Fahadh Faasil's film

Popular Tamil actor SJ Suryah is set to make his Malayalam debut with Fahadh Faasil's next to be directed by Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey-fame Vipin Das. Badusha Cinemas is producing the film, which is billed as a mass entertainer. It is planned as a big-budget project and will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The makers have also confirmed that shoot for the film will begin this year itself.