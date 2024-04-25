I have never chased opportunities: Kani Kusruti

CHENNAI : It’s not yet six months into 2024 and already the year appears to belong to actor Kani Kusruti. Her film 'Girls Will Be Girls', directed by Shuchi Talati, premiered in the World Dramatic section at Sundance and walked away with the audience award. Now, Payal Kapadia’s 'All We Imagine As Light' is set to compete for Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Then there have been popular series like 'Killer Soup', 'Poacher', and 'Maharani Season 3' on OTT, which have taken her to living rooms across India and made her a familiar face in ordinary households. CE caught up with the maverick actor whose roots lie in theatre and who gained recognition in cinema with 'Kerala Cafe' in 2009. Is it the best year in her life as an artist so far? In the middle of a shoot in Kerala, Kani spoke about her Cannes tryst and more.

Excerpts:

'Girls Will Be Girls' (GWBG) at Sundance, and 'All We Imagine As Light '(AWIAL) at Cannes. Did you see it coming?

I am very happy for both films. I knew they were going to be sent to festivals but didn’t know where. Both have been special in their own way, and I am fortunate to have been a part of them.

Both 'GWBG' and 'AWIAL' are by female filmmakers, Shuchi Talati and Payal Kapadia, respectively. Does gender determine the way people work on a film? Does it impact you as an actor?

I don’t know if it has to do with gender or if it’s about these individuals. All I can say is that they have brought in a very positive working environment. GWBG had more than 50 percent female crew. It was amazing to be surrounded by so many women. It felt very democratic and collaborative. It was their conscious decision and they have worked hard to create such an environment for everyone. I want to give them credit for their work ethic. I feel more comfortable in an environment with an equal representation of women.