Biju Menon onboard AR Murugadoss’ film with Sivakarthikeyan

Earlier, we reported that AR Murugadoss is directing the twenty third film of Sivakarthikeyan, with Rukmini Vasanth as its female lead. The latest development is that Malayalam actor Biju Menon is part of the film.

The film, tentatively titled SK 23, reunites Maan Karate co-writer Murugadoss and star Sivakarthikeyan, and marks the first time the former is directing the latter. Production on the film is underway.

It has been 14 years since Biju Menon’s last Tamil film, Porkkalam. His last Malayalam release was Thundu, and he will next be seen in Nadanna Sambhavam. Murugadoss, meanwhile, is all set to helm a project with Salman Khan in the lead.