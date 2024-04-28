Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan-starrer 'Identity' enters final leg of shooting

NEW DELHI: The shooting of "Identity", starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, is nearing completion.

Akhil Paul is directing the Malayalam crime thriller with Anas Khan. The director duo previously collaborated on 2020's "Forensic", which also featured Tovino.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Paul said the cast and crew had wrapped the second schedule of "Identity" in Erode, Tamil Nadu.

"Nailed down another schedule @Erode. Filmed some core sequences involving fire, dust and vehicles over a beautiful dry landscape.

With continuous night shoots and back-to-back day shoots under the blazing sun of Erode at 42 degree celsius, this one was indeed an adventurous schedule!

"Yes, we're stepping into the final leg of shooting IDENTITY. Ninety-nine Days. Another schedule down. Only a few more to go," the director captioned a series of pictures from the film set.

Also starring Vinay Rai, "Identity" is produced by Raju Malliath and Century Kochumon.