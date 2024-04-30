Fahadh Faasil’s next film 'Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira' commences shooting

The shooting of Fahadh Faasil’s 'Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira' commenced on Monday. Billed as a romantic comedy, the film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead. It is the sophomore directorial of Althaf Salim, who made a noteworthy debut with the Nivin Pauly-starrer 'Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela' (2017).

'Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira' also stars Revathi Pillai, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Lal, Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna, Babu Antony, Johny Antony, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Anuraj O B, Vineeth Vasudevan and Saafboi in prominent roles. Produced by Ashiq Usman, the film has Jinto George as the director of photography, Abhinav Sunder Nayak as the editor, and Justin Varghese as the composer. The makers are eyeing for a Christmas 2024 release.

Meanwhile, Fahadh will be next seen in the Telugu film 'Pushpa: The Rule', the much awaited sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Also, he has committed to two other Telugu projects, 'Don’t Trouble The Trouble' and 'Oxygen', backed by Baahubali producers.

His line up also includes two Tamil films, TJ Gnanavel’s 'Vettaiyan', headlined by Rajinikanth, and Sudheesh Shankar’s 'Maaresan', alongside Vadivelu. In Malayalam, he has debutant Roy’s 'Karate Chandran', written by S Hareesh & Vinoy Thomas, and 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya' Hey-fame Vipin Das’ upcoming directorial, alongside Tamil actor S J Suryah.

Last seen in 'Varshangalkku Shesham', Kalyani has a Tamil film titled 'Genie' coming up. It also stars Jayam Ravi, Wamiqa Gabbi and Krithi Shetty.

On the other hand, Althaf is awaiting the release of his next film as an actor, 'Mandakini', opposite Anarkali Marakkar. It is scheduled to hit the screens on May 24.