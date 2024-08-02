'Adios Amigo' postpones release date

Adios Amigo, starring Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu, will not be released today, as initially planned. The makers have postponed the release in light of the torrential rains in Kerala and the Wayanad landslides resulting in a death toll of more than 250. Announcing the postponement on social media, producer Ashiq Usman stated, “As we cope with the incessant rains and the calamity that has struck Wayanad, our hearts go out to the families and loved ones who have suffered unimaginable loss. This is a time of immense grief and sorrow, and we stand in solidarity with those affected. We know that this tragedy has impacted all of us deeply in one way or the other, hence we would like to postpone the release.”

The makers are yet to announce a new release date for the film. Notably, the release of Manju Warrier-starrer Footage had also been postponed from August 2 citing the same reason.

Adios Amigo is directed by debutant Nahas Nazar from a screenplay by Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha-fame Thankam. Shine Tom Chacko, Ganapathi, Althaf Salim, Jinu Joseph, Salim Hassan, Anagha, Muthumani, and Riaa Saira also star in it. It has cinematography by Jimshi Khalid and music by Gopi Sunder.