Prasanna Vithanage's 'Paradise' is a multi-genre film

Among the many notable films that graced theatres this year, prolific Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage’s multilingual film Paradise—backed by Indian production companies Newton Cinema and Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies—stands out as a unique reimagining of the Ramayana. In a refreshing departure from the norm, Sri Lanka and its people are depicted without the usual stereotypical lens in this ironically titled narrative about an urban Malayali couple’s (played by Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran) ill-fated getaway amidst the 2022 Sri Lankan political crisis. While the film features impressive performances from its lead cast, veteran Sri Lankan actor Mahendra Perera particularly excels in his portrayal of Sergeant Bandara, a complex police officer who defies easy categorisation as simply good or bad.

With Paradise now streaming on Prime Video, we sit down for a freewheeling conversation with Mahendra in Kochi, where he playfully acknowledges his reputation back home as Sri Lanka’s Dustin Hoffman, quipping, “It’s true, but my friends call me ‘Dustbin’ Hoffman.”

Excerpts

How did your journey as an actor begin?

I started my career in 1978 by attending workshops led by foreign acting coaches who came to Sri Lanka. Even as a child, I felt it was important to learn this craft. Along with other actors and directors, including Prasanna Vithanage, I worked on improving my skills.

Was Paradise your first collaboration with an Indian production?

Yes, it was my first Indian production and also my first international project. Even though Prasanna directed it, I consider it a Malayalam film, unlike Roshan, who sees it as a Sri Lankan film (chuckles).

How was it collaborating with Roshan and Darshana, two highly promising talents?

They are both exceptional actors and genuinely good people. Their down-to-earth attitude made me confident that there were no barriers between us. Moreover, they bring such honesty to their performances that they can truly light up the screen.

They both are like family and I’m here for a break to meet them all. Paradise’s cinematographer Rajeev Ravi is also a dear friend now. I’m amused by how smoothly he operates to create magical frames without hardly ever raising his voice. I enjoyed working with him as he keeps appreciating and encouraging.