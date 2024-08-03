'Brinda' web-series review: Compelling and ambitious police procedural

Ever since the release of Sacred Games, the 2018 Hindi crime drama series that ushered in the boom of the OTT era, police procedurals have been one of the most frequently explored subjects on streaming platforms. At first glance, the Trisha Krishnan-starrer Brinda promises to be a series built on similar lines. Trisha plays Brinda, an introverted sub-inspector who takes initiative on a long-period murder case and gradually rises in ranks as the team unravels the case. However, with each passing episode, as Brinda goes through a transformation, the series too delves into newer, surprising territories, surprising the viewer with both its socio-political intentions and emotional weight.

Directed by Surya Manoj Vangala, Brinda is daring and ambitious enough to not confine itself to a whodunit. The first few episodes of the show are gripping enough to keep you intrigued about the series of murder cases and their underlying roots. However, even after the identity of the prime accused is revealed, there is plenty of meat in the narrative. That’s when we realise the myriad dynamics of the world in which Brinda unfolds. Interestingly enough, Brinda has her own emotional baggage that initially seems unrelated to her professional challenges. But gradually, the series displays commendable grip on its narrative, tying the links between the two sides of the fence—the cops and the criminals—to create an expansive universe that explores themes like religious dogma, childhood trauma, and the non-binary nature of morality without ever getting too shoddy. Even after the big revelation, there are newer layers that keep exploding, raising the stakes—and that’s the biggest strength of the series. Despite such heavy themes, the series never feels preachy or didactic.

Brinda’s character has a journey of her own amidst the unravelling of the mystery. She is established as someone who largely keeps to herself while always doing the righteous thing. As Brinda comes into her own and finds recognition for her work, we see her transform from a withdrawn yet sincere officer to someone who boldly states what she wants and what she is angry about.