Adios Amigo, Super Zindagi, Hunt get new release dates

In light of the catastrophic Wayanad landslides and rainfall across the state, the release of a few Malayalam films had to be stalled last week. With the rains subsiding and the situation getting better, the makers of these films have now started announcing new release dates.

The Asif Ali-Suraj Venjaramoodu film Adios Amigo, which was originally planned for release on August 2, has now been pushed for August 9. It is directed by debutant Nahas Nazar and scripted by Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha-fame Thankam.

Adios Amigo will be clashing with Dhyan Sreenivasan’s comedy entertainer Super Zindagi, which is also set for August 9 release. Directed by newcomer Vintesh, the film stars Mukesh in a prominent role.

August also sees the release of Bhavana’s long-delayed film, Hunt. Previously scheduled for August 9, the makers have now finalised August 23 as its new release date.

Veteran filmmaker Shaji Kailas is directing the film, which is billed as a horror film set against a medical college’s backdrop. Aditi Ravi, Renji Panicker, Chandhunadh, Anu Mohan, and Dain Davis are also part of the cast.