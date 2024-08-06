Asif Ali’s 'Abhyanthara Kuttavali' begins

Asif Ali’s new film Abhyanthara Kuttavali went on floors on Monday. The makers commenced shooting with a low-key launch ceremony in Triparayar. Billed as a realistic comedy entertainer, the film is written and directed by debutant Sethunath Padmakumar.

Thulasi, a newcomer, will be playing the female lead opposite Asif. It also stars Jagadish, Harisree Ashokan, Prem Kumar, Sidharth Bharathan, Azees Nedumangad, Vijayakumar, Balachandran Chullikkad, Anand Manmadhan, Shreya Rukmini, Neeraja Rajendran, Rini Udayakumar and Sreeja Da. Produced by Naisam Salam, the film has cinematographer Ajay David Kachappilly, editor Sobin K Soman and music director Bijibal as part of its technical crew.

Last seen in Level Cross, Asif next has Nahas Nazar’s Adios Amigo awaiting release. The film, earlier scheduled to hit theatres on August 2, had to be postponed following the recent torrential rains and Wayanad landslides that claimed over 350 lives. The makers have announced August 9 as the new release date. Asif also has Rohith VS’ Tiki Taka, Dinjith Ayyathan’s Kishkindha Kandam, and an untitled film with 1001 Nunakal-fame Thamar KV as part of his upcoming slate.