Suraj Venjaramoodu joins the sets of Tovino’s 'Narivetta'

We had recently reported about Tovino Thomas’ new film Narivetta going on floors. Suraj Venjaramoodu, who plays a crucial role in it, joined the sets on Sunday. The film is helmed by Anuraj Manohar, who made his directorial debut in 2019 with the Shane Nigam-starrer Ishq.

Reportedly based on real incidents, Narivetta marks the scripting debut of former journalist and Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer Abin Joseph. The film also marks the Malayalam debut of Tamil actor-director Cheran. Arya Salim, Thottappan-fame Priyamvadha Krishnan, and Rini Udayakumar are also part of its principal cast.

Narivetta is produced by Tippu Shah and Shiyas Hassan under the banner of Indian Film Company. On the technical front, the film has composer Jakes Bejoy, editor Shameer Muhammed and cinematographer Vijay.

Suraj recently completed shooting for the second schedule of his Tamil debut, Veera Dheera Sooran, headlined by Vikram. His upcoming Malayalam projects include Nahas Nazar’s Adios Amigo, alongside Asif Ali in the lead, Aamir Pallikkal’s ED - Extra Decent, his maiden production venture, Prem Shankar’s Thekku Vadakku, and Manu Swaraj’s Padakkalam.