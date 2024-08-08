Darshana Rajendran: We both have different takes on Paradise, its parallels with Ramayana

R: For me, it was more contradictory and involved a lot of second-guessing, third-guessing, debating, and confusion. Prasanna sir encourages the actors to take more ownership and responsibility for their characters than usual. Usually, we perform as the script dictates or according to the director’s vision. But here, we were genuinely trying to find the truth in each moment, especially given how these characters make drastic decisions while trapped in a life-and-death situation. Such extreme experiences are rare and usually happen by misfortune, so you can’t predict how people might react. I had my doubts about portraying these reactions, but it never reached a point where I felt the need for Prasanna sir to say how to play out a scene. He’s also very open as a director and accepts that our interpretations might differ from what he initially imagined.

Roshan, you had differences of opinion regarding the fate of your character. Was it like that from the initial drafts of the screenplay?

No, this ending was finalised during the final draft, just before we were getting ready to shoot. I was quite taken aback by the ending, and my opinions on it were rather different. However, with Prasanna sir, the conversation was always open. Right from the first draft, we had discussions about every nuance of the film. I knew that there would be a space to talk to him and find a place where we could meet each other.

Darshana, did you find it challenging to communicate your character’s feelings subtly instead of expressing them vocally?

I found it liberating because I didn’t feel the need to express something just for the sake of it. I felt that as long as I understood my character’s thoughts, I could communicate them effectively. For example, there’s a moment where Keshav scoffs at Amritha to finish her novel instead of blogging. While performing that scene, I felt like this couple might have had this conversation several times before, but Amritha, right now, is enjoying what she’s doing and is in no mood to fight. Such thoughts kept running in my mind throughout the shoot, but I didn’t feel the need to communicate them through evident expressions. With several great talents associated in each department, I felt I just had to deliver my truest performance and it would be translated beautifully on screen.

Initially, Keshav and Amritha come across as an idealistic and filmy couple, but only till the cracks gradually start showing up. Their contradictory natures are deftly presented in various moments, including an intimate scene where Keshav gets slightly rough. How much of these minute details were actually on paper?

R: Prasanna sir’s script may not be very descriptive, but if you read it carefully, it gives a clear picture of the characters and their present mental state. The intimate scene you mentioned happens when Keshav is feeling the most euphoric, like he’s the king of the world. To him, physical intimacy is also a place to celebrate or exert his dominance. All these details need not be spelled out on paper, you’ll know it from the scene placement. If seen as a standalone scene, one might assume it as just another intimate scene between a couple on an anniversary trip, but if you know the context, you’ll be able to understand its purpose and meaning better. Paradise is a film where each moment and dialogue has a meaning.