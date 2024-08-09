Fahadh to headline Renji Panicker’s next

On the occasion of his birthday on Thursday, it was announced that Fahadh Faasil would be headlining Renji Panicker’s next directorial. The project was announced with a short teaser featuring a silhouette shot of Fahadh and a bunch of machete-wielding men.

Produced by Joby George Thadathil’s Goodwill Entertainments, this film marks Renji Panicker’s return to direction 16 years after the Mammootty-starrer Roudhram. More details regarding its cast, crew and commencement of shoot are awaited.

Fahadh, last seen in Aavesham, has multiple projects from different languages lined up. In Malayalam, he is currently working on Althaf Salim’s Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira.

Karate Chandran with debutant director Roy, Vipin Das’ gangster comedy, and a film with Jeethu Joseph are his other projects in his home turf. In Tamil, Fahadh is part of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and Mareesan with Vadivelu, while his Telugu slate includes Pushpa 2, Oxygen, and Don’t Trouble The Trouble.