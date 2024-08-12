Tovino Thomas starrer 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM)' confirms Onam release

The Tovino Thomas-starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), which has been in production for a couple of years, is set to release this Onam in September, as confirmed by the makers on Sunday.

Directed by debutant Jithin Laal, the upcoming 3D action-adventure is a period epic spanning multiple timelines. The script is penned by Sujith Nambiar, with additional screenplay from Deepu Pradeep.

In ARM, Tovino portrays three characters—Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan—each from different eras: 1900, 1950, and the 1990s.