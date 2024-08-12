Tovino Thomas starrer 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM)' confirms Onam release

The Tovino Thomas-starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), which has been in production for a couple of years, is set to release this Onam in September, as confirmed by the makers on Sunday.
Directed by debutant Jithin Laal, the upcoming 3D action-adventure is a period epic spanning multiple timelines. The script is penned by Sujith Nambiar, with additional screenplay from Deepu Pradeep.
In ARM, Tovino portrays three characters—Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan—each from different eras: 1900, 1950, and the 1990s.
Telugu actor Krithi Shetty makes her Malayalam debut in this film, which also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Rohini, Basil Joseph, Jagadish, and Harish Uthaman in key roles.
Its technical team includes cinematographer Jomon T John, music director Dhibu Ninan Thomas, and editor Shameer Muhammed.
Presented by UGM Productions in association with Magic Frames, ARM is slated for a simultaneous release in both 3D and 2D formats, across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages.
