Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan team up for 'Rekhachithram'

Asif Ali’s new film with The Priest (2021) director Jofin T Chacko has been titled Rekhachithram. The film’s first look poster, which comes with the tagline ‘An Alternate History,’ features Asif Ali as a cop, while his co-star Anaswara Rajan appears in monochrome as a Christian nun.

Rekhachithram also has an ensemble cast including Manoj K Jayan, Siddique, Indrans, Aattam-fame Zarin Shihab, Bhama Arun, Megha Thomas, Nishanth Sagar, Harisree Ashokan, Shrikant Murali, Sudhi Koppa, Priyanka, Jagadish, Saikumar, Nandu, Vijay Menon, TG Ravi, Sreejith Ravi, and Pauly Wilson, among others.

Rekhachithram is scripted by John Manthrikal, based on a story by Jofin and Ramu Sunil. The film is jointly produced by Venu Kunnappilly’s Kavya Film Company and Anto Joseph’s Ann Mega Media.