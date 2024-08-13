'Manichitrathazhu' re-release: Makers launch 4K trailer of 1993 Malayalam cult classic

Following in the footsteps of the Tamil industry, it looks like re-releases have become a thing now for even Mollywood. Cinephiles are in for a treat as the iconic Manichitrathazhu is set to return to theatres in a new, high-definition format.

With the re-release of Mohanlal's legendary Spadikam (1995) last year in digitally remastered 4K Dolby Atmos version, and the recent Devadoothan (2000), fans ain't complaining. Rather, they want more!

Adding to the list is none other than this psychological thriller which has remained etched in many of our hearts since its original release in 1993. Starring Shobana, Mohanlal, and Suresh Gopi in the lead roles, this Malayalam classic cult is hitting the big screens after almost 31 years.

The trailer is now trending on YouTube with over two lakh views.

Initially, Manichitrathazhu was supposed to re-release in July but deferred due to Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

At a press meet held in July, the makers stated that the film was being remastered with 4K picture quality and Dolby Atmos sound technology.

They initially had difficulty restoring the flick since the analogue print was lost. However, the makers acquired the print from the film archives in Mumbai and started remastering it. Manichitrathazhu will be distributed by Matinee Now and E4 Entertainment.

Directed by Fazil, the film is hailed for its gripping story, stellar performances and memorable soundtrack. Shobana's portrayal of Ganga, a woman suffering from dissociative identity disorder, earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast, including Nedumdi Venu, Thilakan, Innocent, and KPAC Lalitha among others.

It was remade into four languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Bengali and Kannada. The 2013 spinoff, Geethaanjali saw Mohanlal reprising his role as Dr Sunny and was directed by Priyadarshan.

Manichitrathazhu is slated for its re-release in theatres this week on Saturday, August 17.