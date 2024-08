The release of Manju Warrier-starrer Footage, which got postponed from August 2 due to the Wayanad landslide tragedy, has now been shifted to August 23.

Bhavana’s Hunt, Saiju Kurup’s Bharathanatyam and Meera Jasmine’s Palum Pazhavum are the other three major Malayalam films slated to hit screens on the same day.

Footage marks the directorial debut of editor Saiju Sreedharan. It also stars Vishak Nair and Gayathri Ashok in the lead roles.