‘I didn’t let rejections break me’: Sankar Induchoodan

The villain role in Neru opened doors to many offers, including some from Telugu, but Sankar says he is ready to wait for the right ones. “I’m a big fan of grey-shaded roles, like the ones in Animal (2023), Sadayam (1992), and Ananthabadram’s Digambaran, but I don’t want to do another one immediately. My ambition is to surprise the audience. When Neru came out, even those in my circles were surprised that I could play such a cruel part. If people still say they feel like slapping me for Neru, I consider it a win. Michael was nothing like me, but if I managed to convince people, then that’s an achievement,” notes the actor.

However, the cinema journey hasn’t been easy for Sankar, who debuted while doing his graduation in law. “I’ve always been a film fanatic and actively took part in school dramas. During my college days, I used to visit Delhi often, where I was intrigued by the street plays. Somewhere, all of this ignited a dream to be a part of the industry, but I didn’t know how. I always saw cinema as an avenue way beyond my reach, but then fortunately, Rakshadhikari Baiju happened.” The film, along with his character Hari Kumbalam, grabbed attention, enabling Sankar to star in a few more films.

Ambitious by nature, Sankar started attending auditions for Hindi films and web series, before Lady Luck finally shone her lights with a Ronnie Screwvala production. “I’ve attended auditions for several big projects including the recent Cannes-winner All We Imagine As Light, Maidaan, etc. There was even a project for which I lost 14 kgs, only to be replaced later. I’ve gone through many such rejections and last-minute upsets, but I didn’t let them break me. I knew I had to carve my own niche and for that, I should continuously hone my skills. I never wanted people to doubt my abilities. If someone gets angry at me, I’d see him as just another character to be observed. An actor’s journey is just like a seed’s growth; you’ve to endure all the trampling and harsh weather to flourish.”

Sankar next has Kadugannava Oru Yathra, a segment in Manorathangal. Thrilled about the project, he says, “Though it’s a brief role, I see it as a huge blessing to even be part of such a milestone film. It’s not every day that you get to act in Mammukka’s film and deliver MT sir’s dialogues.”