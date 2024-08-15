Kerala State Film Awards announcement on Friday, Prithviraj and Mammootty compete for best actor

The highly anticipated Kerala State Film Awards for 2023 are expected to be announced on August 16. According to officials at the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, which organizes the awards, the jury chaired by veteran director Sudhir Mishra will screen the final selection of films on August 15. However, the announcement might be delayed if the jury decides to revisit any of the films.

This year, the competition is intense, particularly for the best actor award, with Prithviraj and Mammootty emerging as the frontrunners. Prithviraj captivated audiences with his portrayal of Najeeb in Aadujeevitham , while Mammootty delivered compelling performances as Mathew in Kaathal-The Core and as a police officer in Kannur Squad. Mammootty, notably, won the award last year for his role in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

In the best actress category, Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu have been recognised for their powerful performances in Ullozhukku. Kalyani Priyadarshan is also in contention, having delivered several notable performances this year. Interestingly, the majority of the 160 films submitted for consideration have yet to be released, and any of these could clinch the awards. Remarkably, 84 of these films were directed by debutants, adding another layer of excitement to the competition.

Other films vying for awards include Mohanlal's Neru, Suresh Gopi's Garudan, Falimy, Pookkalam, Sesham Mike-il Fathima, Gaganachari, Pranaya Vilasam, Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham, Neymar, Ottu, and 18-Plus.