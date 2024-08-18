Mohanlal hospitalised with fever and breathing issues, advised to rest

Malayalam actor Mohanlal has been admitted to the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi due to health concerns. He was hospitalised after experiencing symptoms such as fever, breathing difficulties, and generalised muscle pain. He had recently returned to Kochi after completing the Gujarat schedule for Prithviraj Sukumaran's Empuraan to finish post-production on his directorial debut, Barroz.

On medical advice, the 64-year-old actor has been instructed to rest for five days, avoid public interactions, and adhere to a prescribed medication regimen. The hospital’s official statement was shared by industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai on social media.

The medical statement reads, “This is to certify that I have examined Mr. Mohanlal, 64 years old male, MRD No. 1198168. He is having complaints of high-grade fever, breathing difficulty, and generalized myalgia. He is suspected to have a viral respiratory infection. He has been advised to take medications with 5 days rest and to avoid crowded places.”

(This story appeared originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)