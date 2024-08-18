Mohanlal's 'Barroz' gets new release date

NEW DELHI: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's directorial debut Barroz is now set to hit the screens on October 3.

The release date of the 3D fantasy drama, which was announced back in 2019, has been delayed multiple times. It was previously scheduled to be released on March 28.

'Barroz' is coming to reveal his secrets on 3rd October 2024.Mark your calendars for a magical adventure," Mohanlal wrote on X on Saturday.

The Malayalam-language film went on floors in 2021 and is based on Jijo Punnoose's novel 'Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.'

The film is backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer, while the music is composed by Lydian Nadhaswaran and Mark Kilian.