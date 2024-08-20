Joemon Jyothir leads 'Rough & Tough Bheekaran'

Actor Joemon Jyothir is all set to headline Rough & Tough Bheeekaran, helmed by Vellimoonga director Jibu Jacob. On Monday, the makers released a title poster of the film through social media. The upcoming film is scripted by Abrid Shine, best known for helming films like Action Hero Biju and 1983.

Rough & Tough Bheeekaran, expected to commence shooting soon, is jointly produced by Jibu and Abrid under their banner J And A Cinema House. More details on the film’s plot, cast, and crew are yet to be disclosed.

Joemon, a social media sensation, debuted in films with Gauthamante Radham (2020). He shot to fame earlier this year with his appearance in the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Basil Joseph starrer Guruvayoorambala Nadayil. The actor was last seen in Anand Menen’s Vaazha, in which his performance as one of the leads is getting widespread appreciation. Joemon’s upcoming slate includes the Sharaf U Dheen-Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer Hello Mummy and Padakkuthira, headlined by Aju Varghese.

Meanwhile, Abrid Shine is also scripting Rachel, starring Honey Rose in the lead. He is also working on his upcoming directorial, a sequel to Nivin Pauly’s Action Hero Biju.