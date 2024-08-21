Dulquer Salmaan’s 'Lucky Baskhar' postponed

The release date for Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film Lucky Bhaskar has been shifted to October 31 during the Diwali week. It was initially scheduled to hit theatres on September 7, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The makers released a statement on social media explaining that since Lucky Bhaskar is being positioned as a grand pan-India release, they have decided to postpone the release to ensure the desired level of authenticity in dubbing quality across all languages.

Written and directed by Telugu filmmaker Venky Atluri, this upcoming heist thriller is set in the late 1980s and promises to depict the extraordinary journey of an ordinary bank cashier. Alongside Dulquer Salmaan, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead.