'Footage' has quenched my thirst to experiment: Manju Warrier

Found footage films usually feature videos recorded by characters in the story that are later ‘found’ and presented to the audience. The technique demands realistic performances, with actors sometimes handling the camera as well.

It is a unique challenge for any actor, says Manju, as she elaborates on the process. “Since most scenes are video recordings, they had to be single-takes which could not be enhanced with cuts or zooms or even background score. I’ve done films where one or two scenes would be filmed in a single take, but here, almost my entire portions are lengthy, single shots, that too while doing multiple activities like action. This is the first such experience for me.”

“For all of us, in fact,” quips Saiju, while acknowledging his editing expertise in pulling off the film as he envisioned. “The single-takes had to include everything that’s essential to communicating our ideas clearly. So, the editing process started right from the scripting itself. Now that we look back, there’s hardly anything that was removed.

The final duration is almost the same as we planned initially.”

Considering the challenges involved in shooting, the team had to do meticulous planning, including an extensive workshop for over a month.

According to Saiju, the rehearsal started much before the shoot as the team had to be familiar with the scene choreography and camera movements. “But it was only much later that we realised that the rehearsal was just a warmup,” laughs Manju, as she recalls the demanding shoot days. “This film demands a lot of physical strengthening and despite taking all the preps, it was still tough because we had to shoot in real locations, unlike the workshop floor. The scale becomes bigger on sets and with that, the challenges.”

Footage marks Manju’s return to Malayalam cinema after a gap of well over a year. While the actor was immensely popular for her firebrand roles in her first innings, including those in Kanmadam (1998), Pathram (1999), and Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu (1999), her comeback phase has seen only a few such outings.

Strangely, her recent Tamil films—Asuran (2019), Thunivu (2023), and even the upcoming Mr X—see her returning to such spaces. Manju, though, feels it’s “purely coincidental” and not because of the lack of offers from Malayalam. “It just happened that three interesting roles came on the trot from Tamil, which meant I had to decline a few roles in Malayalam.

Moreover, I feel there was a monotony in the ‘female-oriented films’ offered as they all were invariably about a ‘woman fighting injustice’. I’m not saying it’s wrong; there are still some interesting attempts being made. Footage is one such blessing that has quenched my thirst to experiment.”