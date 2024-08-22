INTERVIEW | I don’t want my personal life to define my career: Bhavana

You’re among the few mainstream heroines from Malayalam who effortlessly handled comedy...

I love doing humour, be it Chotta Mumbai (2007), Happy Husbands (2010), Angry Babies in Love (2014) or Adventures of Omanakuttan (2017). I enjoyed playing these roles, but I’m more delighted when people say they enjoyed watching my performance. During Omanakuttan’s shoot, I used to constantly crack jokes and the assistant directors had a hard time controlling their laughter. I feel happy when I’m able to make people laugh.

Recently, you shared a quote on Instagram, a part of which reads, ‘Life humbles you as you age. You realise how much nonsense you’ve wasted time on.’ Do you have similar thoughts on some of your choices in cinema?

My regrets are mostly about the choice of people I worked with, including my managers. When I started out, my father and manager used to choose my projects and I’d just do whatever they picked. I was 15 when I debuted, so my opinions weren’t taken seriously. I think Chithiram Pesudhadi (2006) was the first film that I chose on my own. Gradually, my father also started trusting my instincts. I can’t blame him either, because I was too young then. In my 30s, I’m still ambitious about my career and often get depressed.

But as a person, I’m more happy and content than ever. I enjoy spending quality time with my puppies, friends, family or watching films. I have my own bubble; where I’m happy and don’t have to prove anything to anyone. That’s what I meant by that post.

Post your comeback, has there been a remarkable shift in terms of script selection?

I wish for that ‘remarkable shift’, but I can only choose from what I get. I can’t just sit here and wish for a Manjummel Boys, right? (laughs). Among the 20 films I’m offered today, I pick only one or two. It’s easy for me to do them all, make some money and get back to my comforts. But I know I’ll be depressed.

There have been instances where I signed a project after hearing the narration, only to realise on sets that it’s not being executed the way it was initially pitched. It gets me anxious, but the truth is, I’m helpless. I’m not a superstar or an actor with great market value to stall the shoot immediately and ask the director for a complete revamp. I have no other option but to play along. But like I said earlier, if it’s a good, amicable team, I can always raise my concerns.

Filmmakers often get influenced by an actor’s real persona. On that note, have you noticed a similarity in the roles offered to you lately?

Yes, it happens. The moment people say it’s a strong, bold character, I can’t help but take them with a pinch of salt. At the end of the day, it’s not about the character’s braveness, but how appealing the script is to the public. I’m also wary of not getting stereotyped in such ‘bold’ roles. I don’t want what’s going on in my personal life to define my career.

With so much happening around you, how do you shut yourselves and stay focused?

Firstly, I’m not really into social media. I don’t share much about my personal life there, but people still question why I’m not uploading photos with my husband regularly. They automatically assume that I’m divorced or separated, but why should I be proving them wrong? I can’t go up to Naveen every time and say, ‘Come, let’s click a pic so that I can share on social media and show it to these people?’ That won’t be me. I don’t live on social media.