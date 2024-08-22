‘I’m immensely grateful for awarding me alongside Urvashi chechi’ says Beena Chandran

At the recently announced 54th Kerala State Film Awards, Thadavu (The Sentence) was honoured with two prestigious awards: Promising Debut of a Director for Fazil Razak and Best Actress for Beena R Chandran. Sharing with us his joy, Fazil, while at a loss for words, says, “I’m truly happy that my debut film has received such a recognition. It inspires me to continue making quality films.” Without any prior knowledge of filmmaking, Fazil, a native of Pattambi, began his career with notable short films along with a team of like-minded people.

He credits his achievement in Thadavu to all their collective efforts. “This success isn’t just mine. Like me, it’s the first feature film for nearly everyone involved in the project, and I dedicate this award to my cast and crew, who made the film possible.” Interestingly, many involved in Thadavu, including Beena, had previously collaborated with Fazil on his short films Athiru and Pira, both of which were screened at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) in 2021.

Reflecting on her achievement with immense joy, Beena, a teacher-turned-actor, says, “I am incredibly happy right now. I work as a UP school teacher in Palakkad and also participate in theatre, which was the foundation for me as an actor. But amidst this routine, I also managed to be a part of the film industry, thanks to the summer vacations.” After making brief appearances in a few indie films over the past decade, Thadavu marked Beena’s debut as a full-length character.