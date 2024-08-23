Asif Ali-starrer 'Kishkindha Kaandam' gets a release date

Asif Ali’s Kishkindha Kaandam will hit theatres on September 12 as an Onam release, announced the makers on Thursday along with a new poster. The film, tagged as “a tale of three wise monkeys,” is directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, who earlier made his debut with another Asif-starrer Kakshi Amminipilla.

'Kishkindha Kaandam' is scripted by Bahul Ramesh, who also served as the cinematographer. Besides Asif, the film stars Aparna Balamurali, Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Nishan, Vyshnavi Raj, Major Ravi, Nizhalgal Ravi, Shebin Benson, Kottayam Ramesh, Bilas Chandrahasan, Master Aarav and Jibin Gopinath in prominent roles. Its technical crew includes editor Sooraj ES and music director Mujeeb Majeed.

'Kishkindha Kaandam' is produced by Joby George Thadathil under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments, who is also overseeing the distribution of the film. The makers wrapped up its production in August last year.

Last seen in Nahas Nazar’s 'Adios Amigo', Asif has a slew of projects lined up. It includes The Priest director Jofin T Chacko’s Rekhachithram, debutant Sethunath Padmakumar’s 'Abhyanthara Kuttavali', Rohith VS’ 'Tiki Taka', an untitled film with '1001 Nunakal'-fame Thamar KV and Jis Joy’s sequel to 'Thalavan'.