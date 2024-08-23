Vipin Das and Prithviraj Sukumaran reunite for 'Santhosh Trophy' next

Vipin Das, director of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey (JJJJH) and Guruvayoorambala Nadayil, is planning to team up with Prithviraj Sukumaran for a film titled Santhosh Trophy. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Vipin revealed, “The film is a family drama along the lines of JJJJH and Vaazha, which is still in its scripting stages.” It will mark the second collaboration between the director and Prithviraj after this year’s superhit film Guruvayoorambala Nadayil.

Vipin had earlier announced a gangster comedy with Fahadh Faasil and Tamil actor-director SJ Suryah in the leads. Clarifying on its current status, the director said, “That project will take some more time as both actors are now held up, so we’ll first proceed with Santhosh Trophy.” Besides Prithviraj, the upcoming film will also feature a bunch of newcomers, added the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, Vipin is also scripting the sequel to the recently released Vaazha, which was penned and co-produced by him.

Prithviraj is currently busy with his directorial L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer. On the acting front, he has Vilayath Buddha, Vysakh’s Khalifa, a project with Khalid Rahman, the second instalment of Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s Salaar and the Hindi film Sarzameen, alongside Kajol, in the pipeline.