‘Perpetrators must see the damage and face consequences’

Is it accurate to say individuals with the WCC have faced a loss of work opportunities?

Sangeetha: Absolutely. Whenever I attend meetings to discuss potential projects, I often hear from producers that others have warned them about me, saying I’m difficult to work with as I’m opinionated and have the so-called ‘problem of feminism.’ For them, feminism is a disease that will spread like a pandemic. I have heard comments like, ‘You’re a woman and you have an opinion?’

Feminism is a very misconstrued ideology. We don’t say women are better, we are only asking for equal spaces. Recently, someone told me that he looks after the safety of his female counterparts. The very fact that you have to take care of the safety of women around you speaks about the situation. If a particular space is safe, it has to be safe for all.

Zarin: I think we (women) are constantly negotiating. We have to get our work done and at the same time raise our voices against injustices. There are so many tasks we do side by side.

The government has promised a conclave with all industry stakeholders. What is your take on it?

Sangeetha: It is too soon for me to comment as we don’t know the details yet. If it is to discuss what needs to be implemented to rectify the issue, then I am all for it. The perpetrators must see what damage they have done and they should face the consequences.

Will it be possible to raise your concerns and discuss what needs to be done in the presence of perpetrators and the so-called powerful group?

Sangeetha: I don’t know who these people are. If they were that powerful, this revolutionary report would have never been published. But it did! I think that all decision-making bodies should have representations, which should include all genders.

Zarin: People might have several reasons for not opening up, especially as not everyone comes from a privileged background. They might worry that they would be eliminated or that their reputation and livelihood would get threatened. What happens to these unprivileged, faceless and nameless people? We have to speak for them too.