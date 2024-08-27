‘Streaming services should invest more in non-Hindi languages’

SonyLIV was launched in India back in 2013 with a focus on sports content. Over time, however, the streaming platform grew its customer base for its entertainment content with the success of shows like Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, Gullak, Tabbar, and Maharani, to name a few.

Now, following the release of its first Telugu show Brinda, starring Trisha in her streaming debut, the service is catering itself to a “pan-India audience”. At least, this is how Saugata Mukherjee, the Content Head at SonyLIV, puts it. We spoke to Saugata about the streaming platform’s journey so far, how it decides what projects to invest in, and what to expect from it in the near future.

Would it be accurate to say that SonyLIV targets those who seek Indian original content?

Yes, if you look at our entertainment content, most of it is in Indian languages. We do not do too many English shows or films. Our content slate is diverse, with shows in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. We are also working on a Bengali show, which will hopefully be out by the second or third quarter of next year.

How do you decide what project to invest in? What are some of your exciting projects coming up?

SonyLIV is positioned as a brand for a slightly cerebral audience, something that reflects in the type of shows available on the platform, whether it be Scam..., Maharani, Rocket Boys, or Gullak. This explains why we are investing in such shows in other languages. Ultimately, long-form storytelling is a writer’s medium, and developing a show is like making three or four feature films. We have finally launched our first show in Telugu, Brinda. We are really happy to see the response for it in not just the Telugu market but also in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and even Hindi. We continue to work with multiple filmmakers, showrunners, and writers in developing stories instead of signing deals with some of them.