Sequel in development for Antony’s 'Ajagajantharam'

A sequel to the Antony Varghese-starrer Ajagajantharam (2021) is in development, confirmed one of the film’s writers, Vineeth Vishwam. Tinu Pappachan will be returning to direct the sequel, which the makers are planning as a “festive entertainer.”

Vineeth Vishwam and Kichu Tellus, who co-wrote and starred in Ajagajantharam, are currently busy scripting the second part. “Pepe (Antony Varghese) will be back as Lali and we’re also hoping to bring back the other main actors from the first part. The sequel will be much bigger in terms of scale and budget,” said Vineeth, adding that they are planning to start shooting by the end of this year or early next year.

Ajagajantharam is an action-thriller centered around a violent clash between two mahouts and a bunch of locals during a temple festival. Arjun Ashokan, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Sudhi Koppa also played key roles in the film, which was a commercial success.

Antony Varghese next has Kondal, an actioner directed by debutant Ajit Mampilly lined up for Onam release in September. The actor is currently working on Daveed, directed by debutant Govind Vishnu.